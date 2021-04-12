national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 2:16 AM

J&K Govt assures Centre about providing piped drinking water to all by September 2022

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 2:16 AM

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has assured the Centre that it would provide piped drinking water to every rural household in the Union Territory by September 2022 under the JalJeevan Mission, ahead of the national deadline, the Jal Shakti ministry said on Monday.

The UT has presented its Annual Action Plan (AAP) in this regard through video conference before a national committee, it said.

Trending News
Manoj Sinha/GK File Photo/Mir Imran

LG gives direction to allow prayers during Corona curfew in Ramadan period

Day-long cleanliness drive held at Kashmir University

Waqf board employees stage protest

Representational Photo

Drug peddler arrested in Pulwama

The panel is chaired by the secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Jal Shakti Ministry.

The national committee carries out a thorough scrutiny of the proposed AAPs prepared by states and UTs before finalising the same.

Thereafter, funds are released in tranches based on physical and financial progress and regular field visits. Review meetings are also held to ensure implementation of the AAPs to achieve goals set under the JalJeevan Mission (JJM).

Latest News
Representational Image. Source: Picpedia

Immune-boosting drug helps before lung cancer surgery

File photo : Aman Farooq/Gk

Novel personalised cancer vaccine safe: Study

Picture Courtesy: Johnson &Johnson/Website

Officials admit Chinese vaccines have low effectiveness

File Photo

PM Modi to interact with Governors

Jammu and Kashmir had declared two districts — Srinagar and Ganderbal — as ‘HarGharJal’ districts, wherein all rural households have tap water connections.

The union territory has 18.16 lakh rural households, out of which tap connections have been provided to almost 10 lakh households as on March 31, the ministry said.

In 2021-22, the UT plans to provide 4.9 lakh tap connections. It has plans to make nine more districts as ‘HarGharJal’ district that is every rural household will be provided with tap water connection, it said.

“Jammu and Kashmir assured the committee to provide piped drinking water to every rural household by September 2022 under the JalJeevan Mission, ahead of the national deadline,” the ministry said.

The JJM aims to provide piped drinking water to all rural households in the country by 2024.

During the meeting, Jammu and Kashmir authorities presented their progress on implementation of the scheme as well as the AAP for coverage of rural households and support activities to be taken up in the UT.

Related News