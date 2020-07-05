national, Today's Paper
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 6, 2020, 12:13 AM

JKDF pays tributes to Prem Nath Bazaz

New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 6, 2020, 12:13 AM
Rich tributes were paid to the memory of Pandit Prem Nath Bazaz, the founder of Jammu & Kashmir Democratic Forum (JKDF), on his 36th death anniversary today at a function organized here.

According to statement, the function was held here and at the virtual meeting, senior leaders of various political parties, journalists and prominent personalities highlighted the brilliance of Prem Nath Bazaz and described him as an initiator of political and social awakening of Kashmir, who fought for the interests of the people of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and upheld the traditional values of secularism and amity in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Pandit Bhushan Bazaz, President of JKDF, said that Prem Nath Bazaz through his literary writings and innumerable books projected the innate personality of Kashmir in its various aspects for which he would always be remembered.

