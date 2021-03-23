JNU approves MA in Audit and Accounts programme

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to initiate their new association in an academic activity.

According to a statement, the university has given recognition to a new programme of MA in Audit and Accounts to be offered by the CAG’s premier training institute, National Academy for Audit and Accounts, Shimla (NAAA). “The officers of the CAG will henceforth be the graduates of JNU, and JNU will extend all administrative and academic assistance to the NAAA in bringing richness and rigour to this new graduate programme,” vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said.