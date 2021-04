Veteran journalist Fatima R. Zakaria, the former editor of the Sunday Times, Mumbai, and mother of global media personality Fareed R. Zakaria, passed away at a private hospital here on Tuesday due to Covid-19, a close family friend said.

Wife of former Maharashtra minister and Islamic scholar late Rafique Zakaria, Fatima Zakaria had been admitted to a local hospital for the past few days, Aurangabad AIMIM MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel told IANS.