national, Today's Paper
IANS
Hyderabad,
UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 4:41 AM

Journalist succumbs to COVID19

IANS
Hyderabad,
UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 4:41 AM

A 36-year-old journalist working for a Telugu television channel succumbed to COVID-19 at the state-run Gandhi Hospital here on Sunday.

He was admitted on June 4 after being referred from another state-run hospital.

Trending News
Representational Pic

CRPF man who died of Covid19 to be cremated in Kashmir

Pic/GK

Four militants killed in Shopian gunfight: Police

12 yrs on, Settlement Assistants await regularization of services

JKAP concerned over losses due to weather vagaries

The journalist had bilateral pneumonia with Type-1 respiratory failure and Acute Respiratory Disease Syndrome (ARDS) when he was admitted, doctors at the hospital said.

Over the past one week some journalists have tested positive for coronavirus in the state and are undergoing treatment.

Related News