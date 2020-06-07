Journalist succumbs to COVID19

A 36-year-old journalist working for a Telugu television channel succumbed to COVID-19 at the state-run Gandhi Hospital here on Sunday.

He was admitted on June 4 after being referred from another state-run hospital.

The journalist had bilateral pneumonia with Type-1 respiratory failure and Acute Respiratory Disease Syndrome (ARDS) when he was admitted, doctors at the hospital said.

Over the past one week some journalists have tested positive for coronavirus in the state and are undergoing treatment.