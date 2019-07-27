Kargil war changed world's view about India: PM Modi

Prime Minister NarendraModi on Saturday said the Kargil war of 1999 had changed the world’s perception about India.

Addressing a gathering to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war, the Prime Minister said modernisation of the armed forces was a priority of his government as the wars have now reached the space and are being fought even in the cyber world.

In 1999, Pakistani Army had captured the mountainous heights in Kargil in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir and India undertook military action to evict them.

“We foiled Pakistan’s deception in Kargil… This war changed the perception of the world towards India… We exposed the deceitful plans of Pakistan to re-draw the Line of Control (LoC). The world witnessed that we never initiated any act of violence and instead gave a befitting reply,” Modi said.

Quoting the then Prime Minister AtalBihari Vajpayee on the episode, Modi said Pakistan had launched the misadventure, thinking that India would seek the help of the international community and foreign powers would step in to mediate.

However, India did nothing like that and on its own used the military power to throw out the Pakistani Army, the Prime Minister said.

Hailing the armed forces for their exceptional valour displayed while recapturing the mountain peaks of Kargil, Modi named a few of those decorated for their bravery.

He recalled the ParamVir Chakra awardee Captain VikramBatra, who had famously said, “YehDilMaange More” and said the late officer’s “heart wasn’t asking for himself, not for a religion, language or caste, but for the whole Bharat, for ‘MaaBharati’.”

Paying tributes to the armed forces for safeguarding the borders of the country, he emphasized modernization to make them in tune with the modern warfare scenario.

“Today, the wars have reached the space. Wars are being fought even in the cyber world. So, the modernization of defence forces is not only a necessity but also our priority”, said Modi