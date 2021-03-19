Kashmir to Kanyakumari smartbus to connect 630 plus destinations

The IntrCity SmartBus, one of the branded intercity bus fleet in India on Friday said that it has expanded to 630 plus routes by widening its presence from Amritsar to Ahmedabad, Varanasi to Vijayawada, and Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

In a statement, it said that it is currently operating an all-time high fleet of branded buses and is clearly the widest network of intercity buses by any private player in India.

It said that it also plans to add 25-30 buses every month backed by strong consumer traction it is generating due to differentiated experience it has been able to deliver.

On the company’s footprint and milestones, CEO and co-founder Manish Rathi said: “IntrCity SmartBus as a brand stands for comfort, convenience and safety, and we are happy to now provide it acoss 630 plus routes in India.”

Rathi said that the Intrcity Railyatri gives a lot of weightage to understand the customer’s requirements and offer the best travel experience.

“The number of satisfied customers being serviced by us is growing each day and this is one metric which I personally look at the most. This is a matter of pride for us,” he said.

The company said that expansion to 630 plus routes across India includes more than 300 routes in north, primarily connecting prominent cities in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan with Delhi.

It said that there are 270 plus active routes in south India which connects tier two and tier three cities like Vijaywada, Coimabatore, Ernakulam, Tirupati, Mdurai, Vishakapatnam, Nagercoil, Guntur and Pondicherry to Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

It said that the company has small presence in west India with only 60 plus routes but is growing rapidly across Maharashtra and Gujarat.

According to the Intrcity Railyatri, the platform currently attracts more than one lakh travelers every month and recently it crossed a loyal base of more than four lakh travelers who take their buses frequently.