Katrina Kaif tests positive for Covid-19

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share the news saying she is currently under home quarantine.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all the safety protocols under the advice of my doctors,” Katrina shared on Instagram Story.

“Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” she added.