Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into self-quarantine after developing sore throat and fever, and will get himself tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, officials said on Monday.

The 51-year-old chief minister, who is also a diabetic, was feeling unwell since Sunday afternoon.

“As the chief minister is unwell, he has gone into self-isolation. He has sore throat and cough. He will get himself tested for COVID-19 tomorrow,” Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said during an online media briefing.

Earlier officials said Kejriwal has also developed mild fever.

On Sunday morning, the CM held a cabinet meeting at his official residence which was attended by many ministers, including Sisodia, Environment Minister GopalRai, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, officials said.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev was also present during the meeting.