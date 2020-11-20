Killing of 4 JeM militants thwarted efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday held a review meeting with top security brass in the wake of the killing of four Jaish-e-Muhammad militants in Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that the forces had thwarted their efforts to wreak “major havoc and destruction”.

The government sources said that the militants were planning “something big” on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

In his tweets following the meeting, Modi said, “Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicate that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted (sic).”

Hailing the forces, he said they had once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism.

“Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir,” the prime minister said. In the review meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, foreign secretary and top intelligence officials were present as Modi took stock of the situation.