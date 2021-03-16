national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 16, 2021, 11:50 PM

Kuldiep Singh to head CRPF as DG

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 16, 2021, 11:50 PM

Senior IPS officers M A Ganapathy and Kuldiep Singh were on Tuesday appointed Director General of National Security Guard and the Central Reserve Police Force, respectively, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Ganapathy, a 1986 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Uttarakhand cadre, is currently Director General, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Trending News
Representational Photo

Protest in Bandipora against erratic power supply, dilapidated roads

Handwara girls shine in 12 class exams, bring laurels to area

GK impact|'Clubbing schools due to lopsided pupil-teacher ratio'

Videos of leopards entering residential areas have been flooding social media for quite some time. [File]

D H Pora man killed in leopard attack

He has been appointed the Director General, National Security Guard (NSG), from the date of joining the post and up to February 29, 2024 i.E. Date of his superannuation, it said.

Singh, a 1986 batch IPS officer of the West Bengal cadre, is presently the Special DG, CRPF.

He has been appointed DG, CRPF up to September 30, 2022 i.E. Date of his superannuation, the order said. Singh will replace A P Maheshwari, who is due to superannuate on February 28, 2021.

Related News