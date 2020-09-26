national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: September 27, 2020, 12:49 AM

L Adimoolam elected president of Indian Newspaper Society

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: September 27, 2020, 12:49 AM
File Photo

L Adimoolam has been elected president of the Indian Newspaper Society, an apex body of the publishers of newspapers, magazines and periodicals in the country.

  Adimoolam (Health and The Antiseptic publication) was elected president at the 81st annual general meeting of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) held in Bengaluru on Friday.

Trending News

Arrangements for B2V-3 finalized at Budgam: DC

Shailendra launches e-MARG

B2V3: Training imparted to visiting officers at SKICC

Advisor Sharma condoles demise of Shamsudin

D D Purkayastha (Ananda Bazar Patrika) is the deputy president, Mohit Jain (Economic Times) the Vice President and Rakesh Sharma (Aaj Samaj) the Honorary Treasurer of the Society for the year 2020-21, the INS said in a statement.

Adimoolam, who succeeds Shailesh Gupta of Mid-Day as the president of INS, belongs to the family of Dinamalar, National Tamil Daily. He is the son of Dr.R. Lakshmipathy – a former INS president.

Mary Paul is the Secretary General of the Society, the statement said.

Latest News

Pulwama: Teacher arrested for issuing threats to locals

Representational Pic

Police file chargesheet against 4 LeT militants, 3 OGWs

Dulloo inaugurates 'Gauri Healthy Heart Project'

Have majority support to lead JKPM: Javaid Mir

In his address, outgoing INS president Gupta said overall, the industry continues to shrink and several newspapers across the country are gasping for breath.

“Shrinking readership and advertisement revenues, rising costs and an onslaught of digital and social media have taken a huge toll on its financial health,” he said.

“There is thus an urgent need to reinvent, explore new revenue models, effective cost cutting measures and above all improve the contents,” Gupta said.

The print industry needs to emphasize on quality and credible journalism as advertisers have started to prefer their brands to be associated with credible news sources which is a positive trend, he said

“The Indian Newspaper industry’s growth will depend on futuristic and strategic thinking of newspaper publishers for up-gradation, technology adoption and competence building in their manpower,” he added.

Related News