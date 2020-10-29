LAC Stand-Off | India, China to hold 8th military talks

Military delegates from India and China will hold talks for the eighth time next week to resolve the border dispute in Eastern Ladakh.

Earlier, the talks had ended in deadlock with no sign of de-escalation of force along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) even with winter setting in, leaving soldiers exposed to minus 30-degree Celsius temperature.

This time, Lieutenant General P.G.K. Menon will lead the discussions from the Indian side, while Joint Secretary from the Ministry of External Affairs, Navin Srivastava, will also be part of the delegation. Menon took over the charge of the 14 Corps Commander in mid October after his predecessor Lieutenant General Harinder Singh was transferred to the Indian Military Academy (IMA) where he would be in charge of training the future generations of Army officers.