Ladakh MP calls on Piyush Goyal

Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Friday called on Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal, here in Delhi and demanded a 51-kilomtere inner railway line connecting Leh with Upshi.

During the interaction, Namgyal raised the issue of limited transport connectivity to Ladakh region. “It is especially problematic in the winter since the roads are closed,” he informed the Railway Minister.

Emphasising on taking up the inner Leh-Upshi railway line as a priority, he said, “It will strongly help in boosting tourism, employment and economy of the area along with the facility for troops and ammunition transport for Army.”

The Member Parliament also urged Goyal to fast track the Bilaspur-Manali-Leh railway line and declare it as a National porject.

Namgyal also talked about the scope of extending the survey of the railway line from Leh to Beama via Leh-Phay-Khalsi-Skurbuchan-Beama and including it in the blue book of 2019-20.

He also suggested that the inner trains need to be solar-powered to ensure ecological sustainability and preservation of glaciers.