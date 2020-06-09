Ladakh row |Div commanders to meet today

Indian and Chinese armies will hold another round of Major General-level talks on Wednesday.

In their first serious efforts to end the row, Lt General Harinder Singh, the general officer commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps, and Commander of the Tibet Military District Maj Gen Liu Lin held an extensive meeting on June 6. However, it could not produce any tangible results.

These talks also came a day after the two countries held diplomatic talks during which both sides agreed to handle their “differences” through peaceful discussions while respecting each other’s sensitivities and concerns.