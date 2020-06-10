Ladakh row | India, China hold Major General-level talks

Indian and Chinese armies on Wednesday held Major General-level talks with an aim to end the military standoff in Pangong Tso and a number of other areas in eastern Ladakh, people familiar with the development said.

In the over four-and-half-hour meeting, the Indian delegation pressed for restoration of status quo ante and immediate withdrawal of sizeable number of Chinese troops from all the standoff points, they said.

The Major General-level dialogue took place in a “positive atmosphere” with an aim to further ease tension between the two sides, they said.

The talks came a day after the two armies began a limited disengagement in a few areas in Galwan Valley and Hot Spring in a demonstration of their intent to end the row peacefully. However, both sides remained engaged in aggressive posturing in areas such as PangongTso, Daulat Beg Oldie and Demchok.