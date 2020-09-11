national, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: September 11, 2020, 11:51 PM

Last date to submit life certificates by pensioners now December 31

IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: September 11, 2020, 11:51 PM
Representational Pic

In a major relief to thousands of pensioners, the Union government on Friday extended the time period for submission of life certificates till December 31.

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Jitendra Singh said that all central government pensioners can now submit life certificates from November 1 to December 31.

Trending News
File Photo

Militants, security forces exchange fire in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Representational Pic

Army soldier critically injured in accidental fire in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Representational Photo

BSF trooper injured in bear attack in central Kashmir's Budgam

Representational Pic

Soldier on way to Delhi with 2 'minor' girls held

Earlier, such certificates could be submitted only in November for continuity of pension.

“Pensioners in the age group of 80 and above can submit certificates from October 1 to December 31. During this extended period, the pensions will be continued to be paid uninterrupted by the Pension Disbursing Authorities,” a government statement said. Singh said that the decision was taken in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of the elderly.

Related News