Last date to submit life certificates by pensioners now December 31

In a major relief to thousands of pensioners, the Union government on Friday extended the time period for submission of life certificates till December 31.

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Jitendra Singh said that all central government pensioners can now submit life certificates from November 1 to December 31.

Earlier, such certificates could be submitted only in November for continuity of pension.

“Pensioners in the age group of 80 and above can submit certificates from October 1 to December 31. During this extended period, the pensions will be continued to be paid uninterrupted by the Pension Disbursing Authorities,” a government statement said. Singh said that the decision was taken in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of the elderly.