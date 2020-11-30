Left parties extend support to protesting farmers

The Left parties have extended their complete support to and solidarity with the huge protests by the farmers of the country.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party and All India Forward Bloc have issued a joint statement.

According to statement, “Lakhs have converged around Delhi demanding the withdrawal of the Agri laws, passed in the parliament in a brazen anti-democratic manner, and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill. Braving intense repression and in the midst of severe cold wave conditions, lakhs of kisans have reached Delhi. However, they are not being permitted to come to Parliament, as announced earlier, to present their demands.”

The Left parties called upon all their units in the country to coordinate and organise joint solidarity protest actions. The calls given by the kisan organisations, agricultural labour organisations and trade unions must be supported, the statement read.

“The Left parties demand that the Prime Minister and the Central government accede to the demands of the protesting farmers for safeguarding Indian agriculture, our food security, remunerative returns to kisans, prevent artificial food shortages and rise in prices of essential commodities,” the statement said.