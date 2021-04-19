Legacy issues need to be resolved through dialogue: Army Chief

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Monday said legacy issues and differences need to be resolved through mutual consent and dialogue, and not by unilateral actions.

In his address at a symposium, Gen MM Naravane, however, noted that there were positive developments with China along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) that led to disengagement of troops in Pangong lake areas in eastern Ladakh.

Talking about regional developments, he referred to the renewed commitment by the armies of India and Pakistan to follow the 2003 ceasefire on the Line of Control(LoC), saying it bodes well for the future.

“We have recently entered into a ceasefire understanding with Pakistan Army in February this year, and since then there has been no exchange of fire on an otherwise active LoC. This bodes well for the future,” he said.

“With China too, there have been positive developments along the LAC, an area where both countries have differing perceptions on the alignment of the land borders. This has led to disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh,” he added.