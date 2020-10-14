national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: October 14, 2020, 11:33 PM

Loan moratorium | Implement interest waiver: SC

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: October 14, 2020, 11:33 PM
File Pic

The Supreme Court Wednesday said the centre should implement “as soon as possible” interest waiver on loans of up to Rs 2 crore under the RBI moratorium scheme in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the common man’s Diwali is in the government’s hands.

The apex court sought know from the Centre as to whether the benefit of loan interest waiver for borrowers of up to Rs 2 crore during the moratorium period has “percolated” to the common man.

Trending News
GK Photo

11th class students again hit the roads in Sopore, seek mass promotion

File Pic of Rafi Mir

Rollback 'archaic, arbitrary' property tax in J&K: Apni Party

Sagar leads delegation to Handwara; offers condolences to Ch Muhammad Ramzan

APHC condemns slapping of PSA on teachers

“Something concrete has to be done,” a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said, adding, “Benefits of waivers to borrowers up to Rs 2 crore must be implemented as soon as possible”.

The top court, which posted the matter for hearing on November 2, told the advocates appearing for the Centre and banks that “Diwali is in your hand”.

The Centre recently told the apex court that going any further than the fiscal policy decisions already taken, such as waiver of compound interest charged on loans of up to Rs 2 crore for six months moratorium period, may be “detrimental” to the overall economic scenario, the national economy and banks may not take “inevitable financial constraints”. “We are now concerned about how waiver benefit will be given,” the bench said, adding, “We are only asking whether the loan interest waiver has percolated or not”.

Related News