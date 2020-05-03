Lockdown 3.0 begins today

The third phase of the countrywide lockdown begins Monday with “considerable relaxations”, but curbs will continue in containment areas so that the gains achieved so far in the fight against COVID-19 are not “squandered away”, officials said Sunday.

The country has been divided in three zones — Red, Orange and Green – based on coronavirus risk-profiling. The extended lockdown is slated to last till May 17.

According to the Home Ministry, activities prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the zones are: air, rail, metro travel; inter-state movement by road; schools, colleges, and other educational, training and coaching institutions; hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants.

Places of large public gatherings — cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes — social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings and religious or public worship places are in the prohibited list.

However, movement of individuals for non-essential activities in all zones, barring containment areas, is allowed but strictly between 7 am and 7 pm.

Barber shops, spas and salons in Green and Orange zones is allowed to open as is the sale of non-essential items by e-commerce firms.

In all zones, persons above 65 years of age, those with underlying health conditions, pregnant women, and children below 10 years shall stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.

Movement of people by air, rail and road is allowed for select purposes, and for purposes as permitted by the MHA. In containment areas, movements of people is totally banned and essential services are delivered at the doorsteps.

The list of permitted activities also include: OPDs and medical clinics in all zones with social distancing norms and other precautions. However, these will not be permitted in containment zones.

All goods traffic will be permitted and no state or UT shall stop the movement of cargo for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.

Industrial establishments in urban areas, like Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Export Oriented Units (EOUs), industrial estates and industrial townships with access control have been permitted from Monday in all zones, except containment areas.

Private offices can operate in red zones with up to 33 per cent strength with the remaining persons working from home.