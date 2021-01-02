Lower Grade Employees Union organises felicitation event for COVID19 warriors

J&K Lower Grade Employees Union Civil Secretariat Saturday organised a felicitation event for COVID19 warriors.

A statement of the union issued here said that the event was held in Jammu in which seven persons were awarded with appreciation certificates and other five with cash rewards.

“The event was organised to felicitate them with appreciation certificates and cash rewards as a token of love and encouragement for the courage and exemplary role that they performed as frontline COVID19 warriors despite all odds without caring for their own lives,” the statement said. Additional Secretary GAD, Rohit Sharma was the chief guest at the event.