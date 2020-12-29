national, Today's Paper
December 30, 2020

Lowest daily cases in 187 days

December 30, 2020
The daily new COVID19 cases in the country touched a new low with less than 16,500 new cases being added to the national tally after a gap of 187 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The daily new cases were 16,922 on June 25. India’s active caseload has fallen to 2,68,581 as on date.

“The share of active cases in the total cases has further compressed to 2.63 per cent of the cumulative caseload,” the ministry said.

A net decline of 8,720 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in a day, it stated.

With the rising recoveries and decline in daily new cases, India’s cumulative recoveries are inching closer to 1 crore, the ministry said. The total recovered cases have crossed 98 lakh (98,07,569) .

The gap between recoveries and active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 95,38,988, it underlined.

A total of 24,900 cases have recovered in a span of 24 hours.

