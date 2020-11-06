national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Tirupati,
UPDATED: November 7, 2020, 12:22 AM

Lt Governor Sinha visits Tirupati

Press Trust of India
Tirupati,
UPDATED: November 7, 2020, 12:22 AM
File Photo of Manoj Sinha : Image Source Wikipedia
File Photo of Manoj Sinha : Image Source Wikipedia

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday offered worship at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara near here.

He arrived here on his one day maiden visit as Lt Governor on Thursday afternoon along with his family members, a temple official said.

Trending News
File Photo of Gh Hassan Mir

Revive winter tourism in J&K: Apni Party asks Govt

File Photo of Saifuddin Soz

Attempts being made to mislead people on Art 370 demand: Soz

Justice Magrey inaugurates LLSA office at Leh

Preparations on for DDC, Panchayat, ULB by-polls

After an overnight stay, Sinha and his family visited the over 2000-year-old hill shrine, where they offered obeisance to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara, he told PTI.

On his arrival, Sinha was accorded a warm welcome by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, Executive Officer AK Jawahar Reddy and Additional Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy, the official added.

In a brief chat later with mediapersons, the Lt Governor said that he had visited the ancient hill shrine several times in the past.

Related News