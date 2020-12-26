'Lukoskin' developer gets 'Scientist of the Year' award

Senior scientist Hemant Kumar Pandey has been honoured with DRDO’s ‘Scientist of the Year Award’ for his contribution in developing several herbal medicines, including the popular drug Lukoskin meant for treatment of leucoderma.

A recipient of several prestigious awards for his contribution in the field of herbal medicine, Pandey has been undertaking research at the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) lab Defence Institute of Bio-Energy Research (DIBER) at Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand for the past 25 years.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had recently facilitated the scientist at an event here with the prestigious award that comprises a certificate and cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

“DrHemant Kumar Pandey, Scientist ‘E’, Defence Institute of Bio-Energy Research (DIBER), Haldwani has significantly contributed in the development of five herbal products and filed seven patents. ToT of three products has been done with Aimil Pharmaceuticals, New Delhi, which has launched anti-leucoderma product into the market by trade name Lukoskin.

A formulation of around eight herbs found in Himalayan region, Lukoskin helps in treating white patches and is marketed by Delhi-based Aimil Pharmaceuticals.