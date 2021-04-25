national, Today's Paper
IANS
Lucknow,
UPDATED: April 26, 2021, 1:57 AM

Madrasa offer to turn into Covid facilities

IANS
Lucknow,
UPDATED: April 26, 2021, 1:57 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

The Islamic Madrasa Modernization Teachers Association of India has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking conversion of all of the state madrasas into Covid facilities.

They have offered the services of teachers as corona warriors in the field.

Trending News
Paramedics handling the body of a COVID-19 victim on Sunday April 25, 2021 in Srinagar. Aman Farooq/GK

Shopian man, 32, among 10 more die after contracting COVID-19 in J&K; toll 2157

Representational Image

Physical attendance of teachers worries families

Greater Kashmir

MD KPDCL inspects power infrastructure

Greater Kashmir

Govt deploys Civil Sectt staff in 2 capital cities

The letter states that the decision was taken in view of the bed crisis for Covid-19 patients in the state and country.

“There are several madrasas in each district which can be converted into Covid facilities. Madrasa teachers are willing to work as covid warriors too, so their services can be used for the state and the country,” the letter stated. The teachers’ association has said that madrasa teachers are also ready to work as Covid warriors to save lives of people and be of any other use in the crisis to the government.

Tagged in , ,
Related News