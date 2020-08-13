Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tests positive for COVID19

The head of the Ram temple trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (80), tested positive for COVID19 on Thursday and was rushed to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, officials said.

According to the officials, Das was rushed to the Gurgaon hospital on instructions from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“A team of doctors tested him for COVID19 after the district administration was informed in the morning that he was feeling uneasy,” Mathura District Magistrate (DM) Sarvagya Ram Mishra said. On August 5, Das shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.