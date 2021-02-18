Maharashtra braces for second 'war' to combat Covid contagion

Unnerved by the zooming numbers of Covid cases in several parts of Maharashtra, the state government on Thursday announced a series of harsh measures for Mumbai, as well as the Akola, Yavatmal and Amravati districts to curb the contagion.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister AjitPawar, Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar and other top officials discussed the developing grim situation in the state and issued directions to implement the stern measures immediately.

As cases suddenly spiked in the Mumbai city and suburbs, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner I.S. Chahal announced a series of stringent measures, surveillance and reviewed the bed strength of the jumbo field hospitals set up last year. The civic chief has ordered that if more than 5 cases are detected in any building, it will be sealed and all under home quarantine would be stamped on the hand by the BMC staff. Chahal made it clear that the city administration would ruthlessly go after those persons who are not following the Covid-19 protocols and SOPs.