May 2, 2021

Maharashtra sees slight dip in Covid deaths, toll breaches 69000 mark

File Representational Photo

Maharashtra on Saturday witnessed a slight dip in the number of Covid related deaths even as the states overall toll breached the 69,000-mark, while the number of daily infections rose marginally, health officials said here on Saturday.

Compared to 828 deaths reported on Friday, the state on Saturday recorded 802 fatalities, lower than the peak of 1,035 deaths (April 28), taking the state’s overall toll to 69,615, the worst in the country.

The number of new cases remained above the 60,000-mark and went up slightly from 62,919 on Friday to 63,282 on Saturday, taking the state’s tally to 46,65,754.

Mumbai reported 3,897 new cases on Saturday, which took the city’s tally to 6,52,368 till date, after touching the highest daily spike of 11,206 cases on April 4.

However, Mumbai’s death toll went up slightly, from 89 on Friday to 90 now, taking the total fatalities in the country’s commercial capital to 13,215, the highest for a single city in the country.

After four days, the state’s death rate went up from 1.05 per cent to 1.49 per cent, while the number of active cases stood at 6,63,758. On the brighter side, 61,326 fully-cured patients returned home, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,30,302 now, with a recovery of 84.24 per cent.

