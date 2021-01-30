Mahatma Gandhi remembered

The nation on Saturday remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 73rd death anniversary with President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the country in paying homage to the Father of the Nation. President Kovind, Vice President Naidu, Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others, also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in Delhi.

Naidu and Modi also attended an inter-faith prayer meeting in the memory of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Smriti here.