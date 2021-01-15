national, Today's Paper
Major Ketan Sharma awarded Sena Medal

Major Ketan Sharma who sacrificed his life in Jammu and Kashmir was among 15 Army personnel awarded the Sena Medal for their exceptional courage and bravery on Army Day on Friday.

Major Sharma had led his team from the front to eliminate the militant after getting information about his presence in a house in Badura village of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on June 17, 2019. Army chief General M M Naravane handed over the award and citation to the Major’s wife Era Mandar Sharma, who was accompanied by Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles Col Dharmendra Yadav, at an event in Delhi.

