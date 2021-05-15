Mamata brother dies of Covid-19

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost her younger brother who was battling for life in a private hospital for the last one month.

Ashim Banerjee, the chief minister’s younger brother, died on Saturday morning after being detected with Covid-19 last month, the hospital said in a statement.

Banerjee, 62, was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past one month, sources in the hospital said.

“He was detected with Covid-19 last month and was undergoing treatment for almost a month now. He had certain co-morbidities such as hypertension. He died at 9.20 am in the morning,” a doctor in the hospital said.