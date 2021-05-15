national, Today's Paper
IANS
Kolkata,
UPDATED: May 15, 2021, 11:56 PM

Mamata brother dies of Covid-19

IANS
Kolkata,
UPDATED: May 15, 2021, 11:56 PM
West Bengal, May 05 (ANI): TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee takes oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal for a third consecutive term, at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Wednesday. She was administered the oath by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (ANI Photo)
West Bengal, May 05 (ANI): TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee takes oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal for a third consecutive term, at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Wednesday. She was administered the oath by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (ANI Photo)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost her younger brother who was battling for life in a private hospital for the last one month.

Ashim Banerjee, the chief minister’s younger brother, died on Saturday morning after being detected with Covid-19 last month, the hospital said in a statement.

Trending News
File Photo of Mustafa Kamal

NC seeks comprehensive COVID sustenance package for J&K economy

File photo

Hakeem Yaseen seeks LG's attention for COVID management in rural areas

HC disposes of PIL on registration of workers in unorganised sector

File Photo of Gh Hassan Mir

G H Mir visits fire victims in Tangmarg, demands reconstruction of damaged shops

Banerjee, 62, was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past one month, sources in the hospital said.

“He was detected with Covid-19 last month and was undergoing treatment for almost a month now. He had certain co-morbidities such as hypertension. He died at 9.20 am in the morning,” a doctor in the hospital said.

Related News