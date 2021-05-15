national, Today's Paper
IANS
Chandigarh,
UPDATED: May 15, 2021, 11:48 PM

Man carries Covid positive daughter's body on shoulders for cremation

IANS
Chandigarh,
UPDATED: May 15, 2021, 11:48 PM
Representational Image [Source: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay]
Representational Image [Source: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay]

In a heart-wrenching incident, a poor man carried his 11-year-old daughter’s body on his shoulders to reach the burial ground in Jalandhar town. She died owing to Covid-19.

The video of the man carrying the body has gone viral on social media. The man, Dilip, told the media that his daughter died on last Sunday. He said the video was of Monday when he went to the burial ground with his son for her last rites.

Trending News
File Photo of Mustafa Kamal

NC seeks comprehensive COVID sustenance package for J&K economy

File photo

Hakeem Yaseen seeks LG's attention for COVID management in rural areas

HC disposes of PIL on registration of workers in unorganised sector

File Photo of Gh Hassan Mir

G H Mir visits fire victims in Tangmarg, demands reconstruction of damaged shops

“I am a poor man. Since no one came forward to financially help me in her cremation, I decided to take her body for the cremation on my shoulder,” he said.

“Since my daughter was undergoing treatment in Amritsar, after her death the body was handed over to me by wrapping in a bed sheet. I brought the body here (Jalandhar) for cremation. With the help of someone who gave me Rs 1,000, I performed her last rites.”

A day earlier, a video grab of a man carrying the body of his mother, who too died due to Covid-19, for cremation on his shoulder in Himachal Pradesh was widely shared on social media.

Latest News

Srinagarites followed SOPs on this Eid

'Utilize all possible resources in fight against COVID19'

173 patients screened at Triage Centre SKIMS Bemina

District administration to set up Star PHCs in Srinagar

The man belonged to Bhangwar village near Ranital town, some 30 km from Dharamshala in Kangra district.

Related News