national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 16, 2020, 2:38 AM

Man tests positive post marriage; bride, 63 others quarantined

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 16, 2020, 2:38 AM
Representational Pic

A 22-year-old man who got married three days ago tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday leading to the bride and 63 others who attended the function being quarantined in Palghar district in Maharashtra, an official said.

JawharTehsildarSantoshShinde said the man is a laboratory assistant.

Trending News

Single window clearance soon for private sector investment through EIP-2020

Greater Kashmir

Forest employees withdraw from EJCC

23 minor mineral blocks approved in Baramulla

File Pic Habib Naqash/GK

Octogenarian dies of Covid-19; J&K toll now 63

“He got tested before marriage and the report had returned negative. However, his samples tested positive after marriage. The bride and 63 others who attended the ceremony have been quarantined,” he told.

Related News