'Mandatory BCG vaccination may make COVID19 less virulent in India'

After scanning COVID-19 data of 29 countries across the world, a group of city-based researchers has suggested that factors such as BCG vaccination in developing nations like India have led to a situation where the rate of contamination and fatality from the disease is less than that in the developed world.

“Our research showed that the rate of affected people is significantly lower in countries like ours than developed nations which did not make BCG vaccination mandatory,” said Prof Arindam Banik, director of a management institute, who led the group of four researchers from reputed institutes.

“Such vaccination somehow dilutes the virulence of novel coronavirus and develops immunity among a large number of people,” he told PTI. Besides India, infants in countries like Portugal, Turkey, South Korea, Indonesia, Egypt and Ethiopia get BCG vaccination and all these countries have witnessed less COVID19 cases. Whereas in the USA, Italy and the UK where that vaccination is not mandatory, a large number of people were afflicted with the disease, Banik said. “The 45-day period varies from one country to another. If the starting point is February-end for Italy, it is early March for England, mid-January for China and March-end for India,” Banik told PTI.