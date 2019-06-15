Manmohan Singh meets Congress Chief Ministers

Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday met Congress Chief Ministers and discussed issues to be taken up at the meeting of the governing council of NitiAayog later in the day. The meeting, held at the party office, was attended by the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh (Kamal Nath), Rajasthan (Ashok Gehlot), Puducherry (V. Narayansamy), Chhattisgarh (BhupeshBaghel) and Karanataka (H.D. Kumaraswamy).

“They discussed the proposed agenda and issues of the states ruled by the Congress and its allies to be taken up at today’s meeting,” a Congress leader said. Party leaders said that Manmohan Singh also talked about the amendments required in the Forest Act, so that a change can be brought in the lives of tribals. The former prime minister stressed on the necessary action for improvement of agriculture and the rejuvenation of rivers. The group also discussed the policy required to bring investment in Maoist-affected or tribal areas areas, instead of exploiting natural resources. The NitiAayog meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister NarendraModi.