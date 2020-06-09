Masoodi seeks evacuation of Kashmiris stranded in Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan

National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi on Tuesday said 300 students and J&K residents stranded in Pakistan have been endlessly waiting for their evacuation which has been delayed without any reason.

In a statement, Masoodi said while almost all the Pakistani citizens stranded in India have been evacuated through Attari-Wagah border checkpoint, the 300 students from J&K stranded in Pakistan were being pushed to an agonizing and painful situation due to inexplicable delay in their return.

Masoodi urged the Centre and J&K administration to take immediate steps for the return of the students and other J&K residents stranded in Pakistan.

He also took exception to the delay in announcing direct flight from Kyrgyzstan to Srinagar under Vandhe Bharat Mission, emphasizing that Bishkek-Delhi-Srinagar flight scheduled on June 26 was not going to bring any respite to around 150 students stranded at Kyrgyzstan.

Masoodi also sought intervention of S Jaishankar, Union External Affairs Minister and also took up the matter with Secretary MHA, Civil Aviation Ministry, CMD Air India and Indian Consulate in Kyrgyzstan and sought their cooperation so that the stranded students awaiting evacuation for the last three months join their families without any further delay, said the statement.

Masoodi also spoke to the union Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who assured him of considering direct flights from Osh to Srinagar, said the statement.