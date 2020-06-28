Media bodies say PTI reporting professionally

The Indian Women’s Press Corps and Press Association have expressed concern over reportage issue which was questioned by the national broadcaster, Prasar Bharati.

According to a statement, “The fact is PTI is only doing its professional duty. It is the job of the journalist to ask the ‘other side,’ in this case a representative of the Chinese government, why this is happening. The interview made all the news – in fact, the Chinese ambassador even conceded, for the first time, that there had been some casualties on the LAC.”

“It is ironic that the government has chosen to crack down on a venerable institution like the PTI, hours after marking the 45th anniversary of the Emergency when the press was heavily censored.”

“By describing PTI’s recent news coverage as being detrimental to ‘national interest and undermining India’s territorial integrity’, it seems the authorities have failed to appreciate the meaning of a free, objective and unbiased media which is the touchstone of a democracy.”

“The IWPC and Press Association stand with PTI and with all those who believe that a free press is an integral part both of the Constitution as well as the idea of India.”