Mercury begins to rise in north India

After a respite for nearly two weeks, the maximum temperature in north India started to rise again with parts of Rajasthan experiencing a heat wave-like condition, including Bikaner where the mercury soared to 46.2 degrees Celsius, as forecast agencies said the advance of monsoon will be slower this week.

Meteorologist H P Chandra, from the Raipur Met centre, told PTI the monsoon generally reaches north Chhattisgarh by the third week of June, but it arrived a week early this time. The state capital Raipur and many other areas have received good showers in the last two days.

Last week, parts of north India too received light-to-moderate pre-monsoon rain and the maximum temperature remained below 40 degrees for about a fortnight.

In Rajasthan, heat wave-like conditions affected normal life.

Bikaner, the hottest place in the state, recorded a maximum temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Barmer, Ganganagar and Jaisalmer at 45.3, 45.0 and 46.2 degrees respectively.

An IMD forecast for Delhi and its adjoining areas has said that no heat wave was likely in the region till June 15. On Monday, Delhi experienced a maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, and it is likely to remain above 40 degrees Celsius for the next three days before light rains bring some relief.

Some parts in Delhi even experienced a maximum temperature of more than 43 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab and Haryana, too, the day temperatures were above normal.

Hisar in Haryana was the hottest place in the two states at 42.9 degrees Celsius, recording a two-degree increase above the normal. Ambala, Karnal and Narnaul also recorded above normal temperatures of 41.4 degrees Celsius, 39.5 degrees Celsius and 42.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.