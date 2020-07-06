MHA allows universities to conduct exams

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday allowed universities and other academic institutions to conduct examinations during the ongoing ‘Unlock 2’ phase.

In a statement, the MHA said it has sent a letter to the Union Higher Education Secretary permitting universities and institutions to conduct examinations. “The final-term examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the universities and as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” the statement said.