national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 6, 2020, 11:45 PM

MHA allows universities to conduct exams

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 6, 2020, 11:45 PM
File Pic
Representational Pic
Trending News

NIA files chargesheet against suspended DySP

Court sentences man to 2 years imprisonment for forgery, cheating

KBMA hail govt's initiative

LAWDA carries out demolition drive at Bemina

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday allowed universities and other academic institutions to conduct examinations during the ongoing ‘Unlock 2’ phase.

In a statement, the MHA said it has sent a letter to the Union Higher Education Secretary permitting universities and institutions to conduct  examinations. “The final-term examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the universities and as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” the statement said.

Related News