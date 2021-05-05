national, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 5, 2021, 11:50 PM

MHA ask states/UTs to review fire safety measures at hospitals

IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 5, 2021, 11:50 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday directed all the states and Union Territories (UTs) to carry out a detailed review of fire safety mechanisms at the hospitals and nursing homes to prevent fire incidents.

The direction came after several instances of fires were reported at different healthcare facilities, including those treating Covid-19 patients, in various parts of the country.

Trending News
However, news agency GNS reported that three army soldiers were injured in the gunfight, who were shifted to 92 Base hospital where one of them succumbed. [Image source: Twitter. @ChinarcorpsIA]

Four newly recruited local Al-Badr militants trapped in Kanigam in south Kashmir's Shopian: police

Representational Image

129 arrested for lockdown violations, 586 fined, 74 FIRs registered: Police

File Photo of Mohd Ashraf Sehrai

Ashraf Sehrai's demise widely condoled

JKEEGA demands insurance cover for Power Corp employees

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued the order to the chief secretaries of the states and UT administrators, asking them to ensure proper fire safety measures at the hospitals and Covid care facilities. “Given the recent fire incidents in the hospitals and particularly in view of the impending summer months, it needs to be highlighted that short-circuits take place, leading to fire incidents and loss of lives and infrastructure, either because of high temperature, lack of maintenance or high load on internal wirings within the facilities,” the MHA notification read. It further said that care should be taken to put in place a plan of action to ensure that there is no fire incident in any health facility, particularly those dedicated for Covid patients, both in the government and the private sector. 

Tagged in ,
Related News