MHA asks states, UTs to take precautions against COVID19 in jails

The Centre has asked all states to take precautions against a COVID-19 outbreak in jails and correctional homes and ensure proper hygiene at such facilities.

In a communication to all states and Union Territories, the Home Ministry said the novel coronavirus is a global health crisis and has affected a huge population the world over.

The virus which causes the disease is highly infectious and even pre-symptomatic people can infect others, and any person who is in close contact with someone who has suspected or confirmed COVID-19 is at risk of contracting the disease, it said.

“People in prisons and other places of detention, living in closed and crowded environment, are likely to be more vulnerable to the coronavirus disease,” the Home Ministry said.