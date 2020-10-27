MHA extends September re-opening guidelines till Nov 30

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an order on Tuesday extending the guidelines for re-opening, issued in September, to remain in force till November 30.

Most of the activities outside the containment zones were permitted, some involving large number of people, with some restrictions and subject to SOPs being followed regarding health and safety precautions. These activities include metro rail; shopping malls; hotel, restaurants and hospitality services; religious places; yoga and training institutes; gymnasiums; cinemas; entertainment park and others.

In respect of certain activities, having relatively higher degree of risk of COVID infection, state or UT Governments have been permitted to take decisions for their re-opening, based on the assessment of the situation and subject to SOPs.

These activities include schools and coaching institutes; state and private universities for research scholars; allowing gatherings above the limit of 100 among others.

Meanwhile after the last MHA guidelines in September, activities such as international air travel of passengers, swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons, exhibitions halls for business to business (B2B) purposes, cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes upto 50% of their seating capacity, social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations, in closed spaces with a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity and subject to ceiling of 200 persons are also permitted but with restrictions.

“Further decision regarding the above activities will be taken based on the assessment of the situation,” said the MHA. The MHA said that the essence behind graded re-opening and progressive resumption of activities is to move ahead. However, it cautioned, it does not mean the end of the pandemic.