New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 6, 2020, 12:21 AM

MHA rejigs PIB PR team

New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 6, 2020, 12:21 AM
The Press Information Bureau has rejigged its team looking after public relations outreach of the Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah.

Nitin D Wakankar will now lead the team in place of Vasudha Gupta, who has been shifted to PIB fact-check team, another important assignment in the government.

The whole MHA team has been shifted out and Rajkumar appointed the ADG, Praveen Kavi as Deputy Director of the media wing, and AmandeepYadav will be Assistant Director. A total of eight officers have been reshuffled.

