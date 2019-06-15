Militancy has shrunk in Kashmir: Governor Malik

Militant activities have come down in Jammu and Kashmir as the people of the state are not giving shelter to militants, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said here on Saturday.

Addressing the 5th Governing Council meeting of NitiAayog, Malik said time has come to focus on development of the state. He also gave a powerpoint presentation and figures about militant activities.

“Militancy has shrunk in the Valley and the situation has improved a lot,” NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar quoted Malik as having said.

Kumar said the Governor put across his points strongly in the meeting and presented figures to prove as to how militancy has shrunk in the state.

“As the situation has improved, now we need to focus on state’s development. We also need to focus on agricultural products,” he said.

The Governor claimed that the administration was getting information about militants and their activities by locals and that they are not offering shelter to those involved in militant activities.

Kumar said that Home Minister Amit Shah assured the states facing the menace of militancy and Maoism that the Centre stands behind them.

Prime Minister NarendraModi assured the states the Ministry of Home Affairs will coordinate with all affected states to decisively end Maoism and drive the agenda of development in the affected regions.

Shah said steadfast implementation of National Policy and Action Plan started in 2015 has resulted in significant success in combating the Maoists problem. The Centre and states have collaborated in the endeavor, he added. He said the geographical area of influence of Leftwing extremism has shrunk and the number of perpetrators of violence has declined significantly.