national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 3:09 AM

'Minor face-off in Sikkim'

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 3:09 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a clash in the high-altitude Naku La region in North Sikkim on January 20, an incident described by the Indian Army on Monday as a “minor face-off”.

In a statement, the Indian Army said the face-off was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols.

Trending News
"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]

R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Centre leaving no stone unturned to make J&K progressive, prosperous: Lt governor's adviser

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Republic Day celebrated in Kashmir amid tight security

Representational Photo

Internet services on mobile devices suspended in Kashmir

The incident at Naku La became public on Monday hours after senior commanders of both the armies concluded a nearly 16-hour-long meeting in an attempt to defuse tension in eastern Ladakh.

It is learnt that troops from both sides sustained minor injuries in the physical brawl in Naku La.

“It is clarified that there was a minor face-off at Naku La area of North Sikkim on January 20 and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols. Media is requested to refrain from overplaying or exaggerating reports which are factually incorrect,” the Army said in a brief statement.

Latest News
"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]

R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Representational Photo

J&K sees another COVID-19 death, 74 new cases

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Centre leaving no stone unturned to make J&K progressive, prosperous: Lt governor's adviser

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Republic Day celebrated in Kashmir amid tight security

People familiar with the developments along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in North Sikkim said the Chinese troops attempted to transgress into the Indian side of the frontier in Naku La but were stopped by the Indian military personnel.

They said both sides brought in additional troops to Naku La following the brawl and the situation was under control so far.

Related News