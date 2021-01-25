'Minor face-off in Sikkim'

Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a clash in the high-altitude Naku La region in North Sikkim on January 20, an incident described by the Indian Army on Monday as a “minor face-off”.

In a statement, the Indian Army said the face-off was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols.

The incident at Naku La became public on Monday hours after senior commanders of both the armies concluded a nearly 16-hour-long meeting in an attempt to defuse tension in eastern Ladakh.

It is learnt that troops from both sides sustained minor injuries in the physical brawl in Naku La.

“It is clarified that there was a minor face-off at Naku La area of North Sikkim on January 20 and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols. Media is requested to refrain from overplaying or exaggerating reports which are factually incorrect,” the Army said in a brief statement.

People familiar with the developments along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in North Sikkim said the Chinese troops attempted to transgress into the Indian side of the frontier in Naku La but were stopped by the Indian military personnel.

They said both sides brought in additional troops to Naku La following the brawl and the situation was under control so far.