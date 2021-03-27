Minorities empowered like never before: Darakhshan

BharatiyaJanata Party spokesman and member of Central Waqf Council and Chairperson Waqf Development Committee of the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, DarakhshanAndrabi Saturday said that the minorities in India had been empowered like never before.

A statement of BJP issued here said addressing a news conference at New Delhi she presented a complete sketch of the welfare and empowerment schemes of the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Andrabi said that the new initiatives taken by Central Waqf Council had resulted in the positive changes in the implementation of these schemes in the country.

“Unlike our predecessors, we have focused on the welfare at the ground level so that the minorities in India are empowered educationally and economically. Minorities in India have been exploited for decades for political agendas but historical decisions of Prime Minister NarendraModi government are empowering these exploited minorities,” she said.