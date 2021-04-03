national, Today's Paper
UPDATED: April 4, 2021, 12:48 AM

Modi urges Assam militants to join mainstream

Buoyed by a raft of peace agreements with underground outfits in the Northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a fervent appeal to militants in Assam who have not surrendered yet to return to the mainstream as they are needed to create an ‘Atmanirbhar Assam’.

Addressing an election rally here in Bodoland Territorial Region’s (BTR) Baksa district, the prime minister said people of the state have rejected violence for development, peace, unity and stability. Accusing the Congress of encouraging violence, Modi said, “It is our responsibility to ensure the rehabilitation of those who have returned to the mainstream after years of struggle. “I also appeal to those who are yet to surrender to return for the future of the state and for their own future, too, as they are needed to create an ‘Atmanirbhar Assam’,” he said. “I assure every mother and sister of the BTR that the dreams of your children will be fulfilled and they do not have to pick up weapons and go to the jungles or fall victim to bullets,” he said. Every child is special to their mother but their tears do not stop once the child picks up a gun and goes to the jungle, he said, adding the NDA is committed to ensuring that this does not happen again.

