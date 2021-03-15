Money Laundering Case|ED attaches assets of Sushil Kumar Shinde's daughter, son-in-law

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over Rs 35 crore of the daughter and son-in-law of former Union home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank fraud.

The central agency said the properties, provisionally attached under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), are “in the form of two commercial properties measuring about 10,550 sqft area each in the Kaledonia building, Andheri (East), Mumbai.”

The assets valued at Rs 35.48 crore, the agency said in a statement, belong to businessman Raj Shroff and his wife (PritiShroff).

Agency sources said PritiShroff is the daughter of Congress leader and ex-chief minister of Maharashtra Sushil Kumar Shinde. Shinde has also served as the Union home minister.

The attachment of assets has been done in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged bank fraud case linked to HDIL promoters RakeshWadhawan and SarangWadhawan.

“RakeshWadhawan, SarangWadhawan and others are being probed for siphoning off the loan to the tune of Rs 200 crore sanctioned by Yes Bank to Mack Star Marketing Pvt Ltd, by showing it for fictitious purpose,” the ED said.