Mos Railways Suresh Angadi dies of COVID19

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi succumbed to Covid-19 at New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday evening.

The 65-year-old MP from Belagavi in Karnataka was admitted in the trauma centre of AIIMS for treatment of Coronavirus disease and was undergoing treatment under Dr. NeerajNischal, associate professor in the department of medicine. Condoling the death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening.”